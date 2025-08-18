Delhi University Students To Learn AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing Via Google Cloud Tie-Up

Delhi University Collaborates with Google Cloud for Tech Skills Training | Image: X/@UnivofDelhi

Taking a significant step towards incorporating advanced technology education in its curriculum, Delhi University (DU) has announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration is meant to prepare students for future use of skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and digital literacy.

The agreement was formally signed on August 14 in a formal ceremony between Google Cloud India and DU. The program is aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and entails industry-relevant, skills-oriented education. The partnership will give students exposure to high-quality learning resources, industry guidance, and recognised certifications in emerging tech fields.

MoU signed between University of Delhi and Google Cloudhttps://t.co/DQIv6pDjj1 pic.twitter.com/AFzgwMhZPY — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) August 18, 2025

Dr. Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar, said the partnership is designed to enhance students’ career readiness and promote innovation through exposure to real-world applications. “With the rapid pace of technological change, it is essential that students are prepared with practical and future-oriented skills,” he noted.

Students will be able to take advantage of specialised course paths, hands-on labs, and Google Cloud certifications. Campus-wide hackathons, webinars, and startup incubation support activities will also be provided. Student-led startups will be technically mentored and provided cloud credits by Google Cloud.

Part of the collaboration is that DU will implement Google Workspace for Education within its academic environment and introduce AI-driven faculty development courses. Students will also have access to NotebookLM, a study assistant powered by AI that assists students in grasping multifaceted concepts and producing insights from their notes and study material.

Shashi Shridharan, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, described the partnership as "a step towards creating an AI-driven academic ecosystem in India." He underlined that technology can democratise access to quality education and unlock new avenues for student success.

This partnership is an important step by DU towards transforming its teaching and learning approaches, bridging the gap between academia and industry.