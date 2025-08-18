Delhi University Closes Registrations Today For Patent Certificate Course; Fifth Batch Begins On September 1

Delhi University Admissions 2025 | Image: X/@UnivofDelhi

In an effort to encourage innovation and intellectual property awareness among students, Delhi University is closing registration window today, August 18, 2025, for its specialised certificate course on patents. Aimed at giving students a grounding in patents and IP rights, the course mirrors DU's increased emphasis on skill-based education. The interested candidates can apply by following the registration link: forms.du.ac.in/mac/view.php?id=121161, and read more at ccp.rc.du.ac.in.

Now in its fifth cycle, the three-month course starts on September 1 and will be taught in a hybrid mode, with 48 hours of online classes supplemented by 12 hours of classroom instruction. Weekend classes ensure the course remains open to working professionals and full-time students alike.

The course is available for anyone who has cleared Class 12 or is presently pursuing or has completed graduation in any stream. The course admits 100 students per batch at a nominal cost of ₹5,000. Various batches are planned throughout the year to fulfill demand.

Organised by Dr. Ashwini Siwal, Assistant Professor at the Cluster Innovation Centre, and guided by Professor Daman Saluja, Chairperson of DU's Research Council, the course falls under a larger effort to bring academics in line with industry applicability.

With this offering, Delhi University further solidifies its position as not just a center of conventional academics but also a promoter of innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied knowledge.