SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Selection Process Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon | sbi.co.in

SBI PO Prelims 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. However, the specific date and time have not yet been announced, but the results are likely to be available between late August and September 2025.

The preliminary scorecard will include complete information such as section-specific marks, overall marks received, and qualifying status.

Following the results, the applicant's scorecards will be published. Aspirants can see their performance sheets by logging in with their registration or roll numbers, date of birth, or password.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: How to download the result?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed above to download the SBI PO preliminary result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ section and then click the “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 / Scorecard” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, check all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Read Also OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025 Out At opsc.gov.in; Check Exam Details Here

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Exam details

The preliminary test was conducted on August 4, 2025, as the first step in SBI's annual probationary officer recruitment exercise. This year, the bank has advertised 541 openings.

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Cut-off list

SBI has stated that the cut-off marks, which are a crucial criterion for selecting applicants, will be disclosed separately a few days later. Those who meet or surpass the required cut-off will be considered for the next level.

SBI PO 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process consists of three stages: preliminary examination, major examination, interview, and group exercises.

Only those who make it through the preliminary round will advance to the main stage. The bank has verified that the results will be calculated once the scores have been normalised to guarantee fairness throughout the examination shifts.