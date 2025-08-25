 DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Today At admission.uod.ac.in; Check Key Dates & Steps To Apply
DU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Registration Today At admission.uod.ac.in; Check Key Dates & Steps To Apply

Delhi University will begin UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 1 registration on August 25 at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply till August 27, with allotment results on August 28 and fee payment deadline on August 30.

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi will open registration for the first round of DU UG Admission 2025 on August 25, 2025. On Delhi University's official website, admission.uod.ac.in, candidates may find the direct link to apply for the admission round.

The spot round application deadline is August 27, 2025. On August 28, 2025, the allocation result will be released. The candidate must select 'Spot Admission' on his or her dashboard in order to be considered in a Spot Admission round. Only those program + college combinations with open seats according to the category will be available for a desired prospect to choose from.

DU UG Admission 2025: Important dates and time

Spot Round 1 registration begins: Aug 25, 2025

Last date to register: Aug 27, 2025

Allotment result declared; seat acceptance and college verification start: Aug 28, 2025

Last date for seat acceptance and verification: Aug 29, 2025

Last date for online fee payment: Aug 30, 2025

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can apply for spot round 1 by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in, Delhi University's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the register link.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Press "Submit" and sign in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit Delhi University's official website for additional relevant information.

