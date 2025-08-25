 Over 15,000 SSC Aspirants Protest At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Against Exam Mismanagement; Many Students Detained
Over 15,000 SSC Aspirants Protest At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Against Exam Mismanagement; Many Students Detained

Over 15,000 SSC aspirants protested at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged mismanagement in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam. Students highlighted issues like technical glitches, wrong questions, and distant exam centres. The protest escalated in the evening, resulting in the detention of several participants.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
SSC aspirants stage a massive protest at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, demanding accountability over alleged exam mismanagement and technical glitches. | Image: X

SSC Exam Protest: A wave of discontent swept through Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday as thousands of SSC aspirants and educators gathered under the banner of Chatra Maha Andolan, demanding transparency and accountability in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment process.

What began as a peaceful demonstration turned chaotic by evening, after protestors refused to disperse beyond the allotted time. According to officials, over 15,000 protestors participated in the rally, with about 100 students continuing the agitation into the night. As per the media reports, this led to a standoff with police and the detention of at least 44 aspirants.

At the core of the protest lies growing frustration over the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam, conducted between July 24 and August 1, which many candidates claim was riddled with mismanagement. From last-minute exam centre changes to abrupt cancellations and biometric verification failures, the examination process has left thousands of aspirants in distress.

Many students also reported technical glitches during the exam, which were allegedly not addressed by on-site officials. Such recurring problems have fueled distrust in the SSC’s ability to conduct fair and efficient recruitment processes.

The protest at Ramlila Maidan is not an isolated incident. Throughout July and early August, smaller demonstrations were held across several cities, with students consistently raising the alarm about irregularities and delays in SSC recruitments.

What the Protesters Are Demanding

Immediate Replacement of Eduquity: Protesters want the SSC to terminate its contract with Eduquity, citing repeated failures, and onboard a more reliable and accountable examination agency.

Error-Free and Vetted Question Papers: They demand a robust system of question moderation, involving experts and checks, before exams are conducted.

Transparent Grievance Mechanism: A clear, timely, and fair method to raise concerns, challenge answer keys, and seek re-examinations.

Reform in Centre Allocation: The process must ensure region-based allotment to avoid unnecessary hardship and last-minute travel panic.

Responsibility and Accountability: SSC and relevant government authorities must take public responsibility for the mismanagement and implement structural reforms to regain candidates’ trust.

As public outrage grows, protestors are now calling for a judicial inquiry into SSC procedures, along with a demand for centralised oversight of recruitment exams to prevent such mismanagement in the future.

The SSC has yet to issue an official response addressing the concerns raised by protestors.

