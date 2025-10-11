 Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools

Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools

Ahead of Diwali, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed temple beautification, cultural programmes, and public participation under 'Panchparva Diwali'. He ordered streetlight upgrades, school repairs, and safety measures for devotees. Rs 2 lakh per school has been approved for 4,000 rain-affected schools, enhancing cleanliness and festive spirit across the state.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday, issued special directives to ensure enhanced cleanliness, decoration, and public participation during the festive season across Rajasthan.

He has instructed the Devasthan Department to celebrate 'Panchparva Diwali' in all temples and temple trusts under its jurisdiction with special cultural and devotional programmes.

About The Initiative

The initiative will include temple beautification, lighting of traditional and electric lamps, collective Deepdan with devotees, Rangoli designs, Maha Aarti, Bhakti Sandhya, and distribution of Mahabhog.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
Who Is The Better Cook Between Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar? The Incredibly Fit Couple Spill The Beans |FPJ Exclusive
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
India’s Silver Exchange‑Traded Funds Trading At Steep Premiums Over International Benchmarks, Amidst Surging Festive Demand
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
'My Wife, Sister Getting Hate Messages From Pak, UAE, Bangladesh': Sameer Wankhede On 'Ba*ds Of Bollywood Row, Defamation Case Against Red Chillies, Netflix
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
Coimbatore City Police Launches Initiative To Install CCTV Cameras In All City Buses For Safety
Read Also
Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...
article-image

The Chief Minister also emphasised crowd management, safety, and adequate facilities for devotees during the festive rush.

To enhance public safety and aesthetics during the festival, CM Sharma has directed the Local Bodies Department to fast-track the tender process for installing two lakh new streetlights in urban local bodies, replacing outdated fixtures.

Ensuring school repairs and beautification ahead of Diwali, CM Sharma has also instructed that intensive cleaning and painting be carried out in government schools, especially those affected by heavy rains.

Funds worth Rs 2 lakh per school has been approved for a total of 4,000 rain-affected schools.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: UKSSSC Exam Scheduled For October 12 Postponed Amid Alleged Paper Leak
article-image

This assistance will be extended to 16,000 additional schools impacted by heavy rainfall.

A total of 23,000 primary and upper primary schools have already received Rs 25,000 each from the State Finance Commission.

The repair work is underway in 65,000 schools, including 15,000 senior secondary schools, being upgraded through the Boys' Fund, and 1,500 schools using state funds.

The Chief Minister reiterated that beautification efforts should reflect the spirit of Diwali and instill a sense of pride and cleanliness across public spaces, schools, and religious sites.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till October 13

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till October 13

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Check Updated Seat Matrix And Reporting Dates

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Check Updated Seat Matrix And Reporting Dates

Odisha Medical Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Unidentified Men In Durgapur, West Bengal

Odisha Medical Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Unidentified Men In Durgapur, West Bengal

Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools

Rajasthan Govt Approves ₹2 Lakh Each For Repairing Rain-Hit Schools

Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...

Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old BTech Student Dies After Being Beaten By Police In Bhopal; 2...