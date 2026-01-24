 Gujarat HC Questions Seventh-day Adventist School On Administrative & Security Lapses After Student Stabbing Incident
The Gujarat High Court questioned the Seventh Day Adventist School over administrative and security lapses following a fatal stabbing of a Class 10 student. The state government took over the school management due to non-cooperation and financial irregularities. The court criticized the school’s failure to ensure student safety and rejected its plea against government intervention.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Gujarat HC Questions Seventh-day Adventist School On Administrative & Security Lapses After Student Stabbing Incident | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday questioned a private school on administrative and security lapses after a fatal stabbing of a Class 10 student by a peer on August 19 last year prompted the state government to intervene and take over its management.

The court of Justice Nirzar Desai questioned whether any parent, aware of concerns raised by the state regarding the administration of the Seventh Day Adventist School, would willingly admit their child to such an institution.

The District Education Officer (DEO) took over the school management after widespread outrage over the stabbing incident.

The school challenged the administrative action, which was heard by the court.

The state government opposed any immediate relief to the school management against the DEO taking charge, with government pleader GH Virk submitting that since mid-December, the institution was non-cooperative and had not furnished any document sought by authorities despite repeated requests.

The state also accused the school of collecting fees in cash, adding financial accounts demanded for over a month had still not been produced.

The state informed the court that new admissions were stopped as a protective measure in the interest of student safety.

The court rejected the argument that merely asserting cooperation amounted to actual compliance and observed that compensation could never undo the loss of a child or rebuild the shattered dreams of grieving parents.

Describing the school's approach as treating education like a money-making enterprise, the court remarked that even basic morality should have compelled the management to step aside once its inability to ensure safety became evident.

An association of parents, including that of the deceased student, opposing the school's actions, has also sought to be joined as parties to the proceedings. The HC has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 10.

