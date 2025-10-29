 Visa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With Stabbing 2 Teens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVisa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With Stabbing 2 Teens

Visa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With Stabbing 2 Teens

An Indian student, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli (28), allegedly attacked passengers on a Chicago-Frankfurt flight, stabbing two 17-year-olds with a metal fork and slapping a woman. The flight was diverted to Boston, where he was arrested. He had lost his U.S. visa status and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Visa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With Stabbing 2 Teens | File Pic (Representative Image)

New York: An Indian student who lost his visa status allegedly went berserk on a flight to Germany and has been charged with stabbing two teenagers and slapping a woman, according to federal prosecutor Leah Foley in Boston.

About The Case

After meal service on the Chicago-Frankfurt flight, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli (28) stabbed a 17-year-old boy on the shoulder and another 17-year-old in the back of the head with a metal fork, her office said on Monday.

He also slapped a woman and tried to slap a flight crew, it said.

FPJ Shorts
Krystle D'Souza Breaks Up With Rumored Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani, Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Report
Krystle D'Souza Breaks Up With Rumored Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani, Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Report
'Nicest-Looking Guy, Tough As Hell': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India-US Trade Deal Soon | VIDEO
'Nicest-Looking Guy, Tough As Hell': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India-US Trade Deal Soon | VIDEO
Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%
Apple Crosses $4 Trillion Market Value, Equals India’s GDP Milestone After iPhone 17 Launch Boosts Stock By 15%
'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder Yadav
'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder Yadav

The flight was diverted to Boston, where Usiripalli was arrested.

Read Also
Tripura Achieves 100% WiFi Connectivity In Govt General Degree Colleges
article-image

“When flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, he allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

It did not give a motive for the attack, but said that Usiripalli, who came to the US on a student visa, “presently does not have lawful status.”

Without identifying the institution, it said he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.

A person with the same name has a LinkedIn profile where he says he is a student at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

On LinkedIn, the institute says it “exists to proclaim the gospel through equipping people to be biblically grounded, practically trained, and to engage the world through gospel-centered living.”

Read Also
'Jab Doctors Hi Nashe Mein Ho...': Viral Video Claims Female Students At AIIMS Rishikesh Of Being...
article-image

On its website, it said that it “reflects our belief that the Bible is the inspired, inerrant, infallible Word of God essential to every area of life.”

The prosecutor’s office said that if Usiripalli is convicted on the charge of assault on an aircraft with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, he could face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder...

'All Three Accused Of Acid Attack Were Not Present At Crime Spot': Delhi Police Special CP Ravinder...

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 348 GDS Executive Posts Today At ippbonline.com

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 348 GDS Executive Posts Today At ippbonline.com

UGC Cautions Students Against Fake Universities, Delhi Tops List With 10 Unrecognised Institutions;...

UGC Cautions Students Against Fake Universities, Delhi Tops List With 10 Unrecognised Institutions;...

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Girl Students, Coach Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Gas Tanker In Mirzapur

Visa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With...

Visa Lost, Violence Unleashed: 28-Year-Old Indian Student Who Lost US Visa Status Charged With...