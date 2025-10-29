'Jab Doctors Hi Nashe Mein Ho...': Viral Video Claims Female Students At AIIMS Rishikesh Of Being Highly Intoxicated During Annual Pyrexia Festival | X @ANILPACHAR13

Rishikesh: A late-night afterparty of students at AIIMS Rishikesh during the recently hosted Pyrexia Annual Event was busted by locals, resulting in several clips going viral on the Internet showing young students highly intoxicated and drinking openly on roads. The video has erupted outrage against illegal substance use by medical students and created havoc in local areas around the campus. Netizens are targeting these students and criticizing 'future doctors' for their irresponsible conduct.

The video claims several medical students are drinking on the roadside of the AIIMS Rishikesh. While one clip shows one of the drunk students throwing up on the road itself due to excessive drinking while her accompanist assists her.

WATCH VIDEO:

यह नज़ारा न सिर्फ़ चौंकाने वाला है बल्कि सोचने पर मजबूर करता है कि हमारी युवा पीढ़ी आखिर किस दिशा में जा रही हैं



ऋषिकेश AIIMS में pyrexia program चल रहा हैं,

ये लड़कियाँ और लड़के देश के अलग-अलग मेडिकल कॉलेजों से MBBS कर रहे हैं। ये लड़कियाँ उस Program में हिस्सा लेने गई थीं अभी… pic.twitter.com/zrCAlkZnOv — Dr.Anil Pachar (@ANILPACHAR13) October 28, 2025

Other clips in the viral video show young male and female students drinking by the roadside on parked two-wheelers. The clip pans through several glasses served on the seats of the bikes alongside liquor bottles. The number of locals and students can be seen gathered in the area in a tense situation.

Netizens Reaction:

Netizens are erupting in heated reactions, but importantly,criticizingg and referring to the fact that these students are from a medical background and are future doctors of the country. One user wrote, "Jab doctor hi nashe mein ho to mareejon ke sansein kaun sambhalega? lagata hai ab ‘MBBS’ ka matalab ‘madira brek beet satra’ ho gaya."

While one wrote, "Today's youth: endless scrolling, parties, reels, and no hard work toward goals. Fun is nice, but without achievement, it's just noise. Wake up, youth—do something that impacts the world! Don't ruin your life."

Another user, while defending the students, wrote, "Operation theatre m daaru nhi p h… apne time m p h… I know around 10s of doctors they all drink after successful operations… I don’t see what is the exact issue here."

Pyrexia Festival 2025:

Pyrexia is the annual socio-cultural and sports festival organized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, which is also known as the biggest medical festival in India. The festival typically includes a variety of events such as sports, music concerts, and cultural programs, and has been held in October in recent years.