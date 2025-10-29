Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I - VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I | X | YouTube

Canberra, October 29: Indian batting star and captain Suryakumar Yadav left fans stunned during the IND vs AUS 1st T20I with his incredible reflexes, pulling off a move straight out of The Matrix in Canberra. The incident occurred on the very second ball which was faced by Surya in the match.

Facing a fierce bouncer from Josh Hazlewood, the Indian skipper arched back dramatically to avoid the ball, drawing instant comparisons to Neo’s iconic bullet-dodging scene, which was played by Keanu Reeves. The moment quickly went viral, with social media flooded with memes and admiration for SKY’s agility and composure under fire.

Surya came to the crease after Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. He was facing Josh Hazlewood and he bowled a fierce bouncer on the second ball faced by Suryakumar Yadav. Surya bent backward and reached to the ground while folding his legs in the same manner in which Neo dodges the bullets in the famous scene from the movie The Matrix.

His first three balls in the match shows his 360 degree playing skills as he left the first ball for a dot, then got beaten on the second ball in Josh Hazlewood's over. And the third ball was sent out of the park for 92-metre six in typical Suryakumar Yadav style.

Match Summary And Report

The opening India vs Australia T20I at Canberra’s Manuka Oval ended in disappointment for fans as heavy rain forced the match to be abandoned midway. After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, India got off to a promising start, with Abhishek Sharma playing a quick cameo of 19 off 14 before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis.

From there, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill took charge, stitching together an entertaining 62-run unbeaten stand in just 35 balls, showcasing aggressive intent and precise shot-making before rain halted play.

At 97/1 in 9.4 overs, India looked well set for a massive total when the weather turned against them. Despite brief hopes of a restart, persistent showers ensured that the game could not resume, leading to a no result.

Fans were left both thrilled by Suryakumar’s stunning “Matrix-style” evasive move against Josh Hazlewood’s bouncer earlier in the innings and frustrated by the rain-curtailed finish. The two sides will now hope for clearer skies and a decisive contest in the upcoming second T20I.