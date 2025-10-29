 Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It: 'My Mother Gave It To Me When I Was 11'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNeymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It: 'My Mother Gave It To Me When I Was 11'

Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It: 'My Mother Gave It To Me When I Was 11'

The emotional moment revealed the deep personal meaning behind the accessory and how it connects to his faith and family.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It | X

Mumbai, October 29: Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. recently shared a heartfelt story about his famous "100% Jesus" headband after a young fan asked why he no longer wears it. The emotional moment revealed the deep personal meaning behind the accessory and how it connects to his faith and family.

Given By Mother

There are reports that Neymar said, "This headband was given to me by my mother when I was 11. I wore it when I was little, playing futsal. But when I joined Santos, they told me to take it off. I cried because I didn’t understand why. My mother explained that even without the headband, I still carry Jesus in my heart. Now, I only wear it when I win a very important title, to honor my mother and Jesus."

Neymar's Iconic Look

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target

The headband became one of Neymar's most iconic looks, especially after Brazil’s 2016 Olympic gold medal win in Rio, where he wore it proudly during celebrations. Known for expressing his faith openly, Neymar has often spoken about how Christianity plays a central role in his life and career.

About Neymar Jr.

Born in Mogi das Cruzes in Brazil, Neymar began his career with Santos FC, later playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now continues to inspire millions worldwide. His message to the young fan showed that faith for him is not about what you wear, but what you carry in your heart.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico...

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico...

Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs...

Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match Preview: A Blockbuster Contest Awaits In Navi...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling...

Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears...

Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears...