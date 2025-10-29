Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It: 'My Mother Gave It To Me When I Was 11'

Neymar Jr’s Emotional Story Behind His Iconic ‘100% Jesus’ Headband & Why He No Longer Wears It | X

Mumbai, October 29: Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. recently shared a heartfelt story about his famous "100% Jesus" headband after a young fan asked why he no longer wears it. The emotional moment revealed the deep personal meaning behind the accessory and how it connects to his faith and family.

Given By Mother

There are reports that Neymar said, "This headband was given to me by my mother when I was 11. I wore it when I was little, playing futsal. But when I joined Santos, they told me to take it off. I cried because I didn’t understand why. My mother explained that even without the headband, I still carry Jesus in my heart. Now, I only wear it when I win a very important title, to honor my mother and Jesus."

Neymar's Iconic Look

The headband became one of Neymar's most iconic looks, especially after Brazil’s 2016 Olympic gold medal win in Rio, where he wore it proudly during celebrations. Known for expressing his faith openly, Neymar has often spoken about how Christianity plays a central role in his life and career.

About Neymar Jr.

Born in Mogi das Cruzes in Brazil, Neymar began his career with Santos FC, later playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now continues to inspire millions worldwide. His message to the young fan showed that faith for him is not about what you wear, but what you carry in your heart.