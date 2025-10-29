IND Vs AUS 1st T20: Rain Plays Spoilsport As The Canberra Clash Ends In No Result

Image: BCCI/X

The opening T20 International between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra was unfortunately washed out due to persistent rain on Wednesday. What promised to be a high-scoring encounter ended in disappointment for players and fans alike, as the downpour forced officials to call off the match without a result.

India, who were asked to bat first after losing the toss, got off to a flying start under skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. The Men in Blue raced to 97 for 1 in just 9.4 overs before rain interrupted play. Gill continued his fine form, batting fluently and anchoring the innings, while Suryakumar provided a brisk start at the top. The duo set the tone with attacking strokeplay, punishing the Australian bowlers during the powerplay.

Both teams will now shift focus to the second T20 of the five-match series, hoping for clearer skies and a complete contest. For India, the positive takeaway was their aggressive start and the form of their top order, a sign of confidence heading into the remainder of the series.

Heartwarming Scenes! Suryakumar Yadav Wins Hearts As He Protects His Bat From Rain During IND Vs AUS 1st T20 Match In Canberra

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his endearing side on the field, this time not with his explosive batting but through a light-hearted gesture that won fans over. During the first T20 International between India and Australia in Canberra, rain briefly interrupted play, and as the drizzle intensified, Suryakumar was seen doing something rather unexpected yet amusing, sheltering his bat inside his jersey to keep it dry.

Suryakumar, leading the Indian side, has already impressed with his calm leadership and charisma. This small but delightful gesture only added to his growing reputation as one of the most loved and relatable figures in Indian cricket.

Image: Star Sports/X

The image of Suryakumar Yadav carefully protecting his bat inside his jersey remained one of the most talked-about moments of the match, a perfect blend of humor, care, and cricketing passion.