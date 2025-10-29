 'Usko Aur Kya Karna Padega Khelne Ke Liye?': Netizens React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Out From Team India's Playing XI For IND Vs AUS 1st T20 Match
'Usko Aur Kya Karna Padega Khelne Ke Liye?': Netizens React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Out From Team India's Playing XI For IND Vs AUS 1st T20 Match

Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent performer for India in T20s, known for his calm temperament and ability to deliver under pressure in the death overs. With his growing experience and recent form, fans had expected him to play a key role in the series opener.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

India’s decision to leave out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI in the first T20 International against Australia at Canberra has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and former cricketers alike. The exclusion surprised many, especially given Arshdeep’s recent performances and his consistency in limited-overs cricket.

The omission drew particular attention when former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his disappointment in a subtle yet impactful manner. Pathan simply posted, “Arshdeep Singh”, without adding any further comment, a post that immediately went viral among cricket fans. The brevity of his message spoke volumes, as many interpreted it as a quiet show of support for the young bowler.

Fans quickly joined the conversation, flooding social media with opinions and reactions. Many felt Arshdeep’s left-arm pace and death-bowling skills would have provided India with a crucial edge, especially against a powerful Australian batting lineup. Several users pointed out that the team lacked variety in the pace attack and that Arshdeep’s absence was a tactical miss.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

