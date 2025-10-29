IND W vs AUS W, Women’s World Cup Semi-Final 2: What Will Happen If Rain Plays Spoilsport On Match & Reserve Day?

The second semifinal of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between India and Australia is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, weather could play a decisive role in the outcome of this crucial match.

India’s last two league games at the same venue were disrupted by rain, and forecasts suggest similar conditions on Thursday. According to the weather department, there is a more than 50% chance of rain, especially during the second half of the day. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST.

What does the ICC rules say

According to section 13.6 of the ICC’s Playing Conditions, “The SemiFinals and Final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated."

Which team will advance to final if the match gets washed out?

If rain prevents any result on Thursday, the game will move to its reserved day on Friday, October 31. Unfortunately, the weather for Friday also does not give predicts rainfall, making another interruption likely.

For a valid result in a 50-over game, both teams must bat for at least 20 overs (unless dismissed earlier). If this minimum requirement is not met even across both days, the match will be declared a no result.

In that scenario, Australia will advance to the final scheduled for Sunday, November 2, in Navi Mumbai based on their superior performance in the league stage.