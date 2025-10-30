'Getting Better Every Passing Day': Shreyas Iyer Shares Update On His Health While Recovering From Spleen Injury Horror

Image: BCCI/X

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has shared a positive update on his recovery after sustaining a rib injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 29-year-old batter, who was admitted to intensive care following the incident, took to social media to thank supporters for their messages and assured that he is making steady progress.

Taking to X he wrote, "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,"

How did Shreyas Iyer injure himself?

The injury occurred in the 34th over of the Sydney ODI when Iyer attempted a diving catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey. After taking the catch he appeared to be in considerable pain before being taken off the field. Initially thought to be a minor impact injury, medical assessments later revealed a more serious condition.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had issued an update on Iyer's injury stating that Dr Rizwan Khan, the Indian team doctor who remained in Sydney to assist Iyer, is fully focused on his treatment. He added that Iyer has been admitted to one of the best hospitals in Sydney.

“The BCCI has done its best to help Shreyas out. The BCCI’s doctor (Rizwan) is totally focused on Iyer’s treatment and recovery there. Shreyas has been put up in the best hospital in Sydney (St Vincent’s Hospital),” Saikia said.

When will Shreyas Iyer return to cricket?

Shreyas Iyer will be out of competitive cricket for the next two months, effectively ruling him out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. His return for the three-match series against New Zealand in January also remains uncertain. With the T20 World Cup coming up, it is unlikely that Iyer will be able to challenge for a place in the side. If Iyer fails to play against the Kiwis, he will then feature for India in the white-ball tour of England in July next year.