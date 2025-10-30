Who Was Ben Austin? 17-Year-Old Cricketer In Melbourne Dies After Ball Hits His Neck, Evokes Memories of Phillip Hughes

The family of a Melbourne teenager, Ben Austin, who died after being struck in the neck by a cricket ball, has shared their devastation, as the tragedy draws heartbreaking parallels to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in 2014. The 17-year-old was struck during a practice session at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, in Melbourne’s southeast, around 4.45 pm local time on Tuesday, October 29.

According to News.com.au report, the talented young player was reportedly warming up in the nets before a match between Ferntree Gully and Eildon Park when the fatal incident occurred. Despite wearing a helmet, Cricket Victoria confirmed he was not using a neck guard at the time. Ben was treated at the ground and rushed to Monash Medical Centre in critical condition, where he was placed on life support.

He passed away on Thursday morning. The tragedy has drawn comparisons to Phillip Hughes’ death in November 2014, when the Test cricketer was struck in the neck during a Sheffield Shield game between NSW and South Australia.

Ben Austin's tragic death

Speaking on the tragic incident, Ben Austin’s father Jace said, “We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.”

He added,“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins said the “entire cricketing community” was mourning the young cricketer’s death.

“This is an extremely challenging time and we are devastated for Ben’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew him. Ben was a talented player, popular teammate and captain who was well known in Under 18 circles throughout Melbourne’s south east. It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short, while Ben was doing something that he loved so much. Cricket Victoria said it was providing support to the Austin family and several local clubs, including Ferntree Gully, and would continue to do so in the challenging months ahead.”

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club mourns Ben’s death

Ben was an active member of the Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave, and Eildon Park cricket clubs. Ferntree Gully Cricket Club issued a statement on Facebook in which they wrote, “We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club said. “We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time.”

Tributes have poured in from across the community, with players laying bats, shirts, and flowers along the cricket fence at the Melbourne ground. Many have also placed bats outside their homes in honour of the young cricketer.