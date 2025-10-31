 'Display Of Resilience, Belief & Passion': Virat Kohli Hails Jemimah Rodrigues, Indian Women's Team After Historic Chase
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Image: Image: Virat Kohli/BCCI/X

Virat Kohli joined millions in celebrating India’s greatest moments in women’s cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side stunned defending champions Australia to storm into the ICC Women’s World Cup final on Thursday, scripting a record-breaking chase which brought the nation on its feet.

As the celebrations continued, Kohli made a heartfelt social media post, lauding the team’s grit and unity.. Taking to X, he wrote, “What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia… A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!”.

article-image

Jemimah and Harmanpreet script historic win in Navi Mumbai

India’s triumph was built on a breathtaking 167-run partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who steadied the innings after early setbacks. Jemimah's innings of 127* consisted of 12 boundaries and her running between the wickets, turning her innings into a masterclass of timing and temperament. Kaur’s composed 89 off 88 balls turned the tide of the match, setting the stage for a historic chase.

article-image

Crucial cameos from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh sealed the win with nine balls to spare, sending the dressing room and fans into euphoric celebration. Earlier, Australia had piled up 338, driven by a classy century from Phoebe Litchfield and some strong contributions from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. With this win, India booked a dream clash with South Africa in Sunday’s final, guaranteeing a new world champion in women’s cricket.

At the post-match ceremony, Jemimah could not hold back tears. Overcome with emotion, Jemimah expressed gratitude to the almighty, her parents, her coach, and the fans who stood by her through thick and thin. She also opened up about the challenges she faced in the months leading up to the tournament, making the moment even more meaningful.

