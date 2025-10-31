IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0 Lead In 5 Match Series

Australia registered a four wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, the opening match at Canberra was washed out due to rain. For the first time since 2008, India slumped to a T20I defeat at the MCG, bringing their four-match winning run at the iconic venue to an abrupt end.

Opting to bowl first, the hosts struck early with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis coming together to dismantle India’s top order. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma all fell cheaply, leaving the visitors in tatters at 32 for 4 within the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma offered lone resistance, producing a spirited 68 off 37 balls, while Harshit Rana supported him with 35 off 33. The pair added a fighting 56-run stand for the sixth wicket before India were eventually bowled out for just 125. Hazlewood’s superb figures of 3 for 13 in four overs stood out, while Ellis and Xavier Bartlett picked up 2 wickets apiece. Marcus Stoinis had one wicket to his name.

In reply, Australia’s openers set the tone with an aggressive start. Skipper Mitchell Marsh smashed 46 runs , while Travis Head scored 28 runs of 15 balls after a ruthless bowling display. The duo put on 57 runs for the opening wicket. Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Travis Head, with Tilak Verma taking an excellent catch near the boundary line. The mystery spinner also dismissed Tim David for just 1 run, while Marsh was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah nearly pulled off an hattrick after dismising Mitchell Owen and Matt Short of tyhe last two balls of the 12th over. However Stoinis ensured that the team crossed teh finished line with ease.