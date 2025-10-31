 IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0 Lead In 5 Match Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0 Lead In 5 Match Series

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0 Lead In 5 Match Series

The Australian bowlers bowled out India for 129 runs, with Josh Hazlewood being the pick of the bowlers

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Australia registered a four wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, the opening match at Canberra was washed out due to rain. For the first time since 2008, India slumped to a T20I defeat at the MCG, bringing their four-match winning run at the iconic venue to an abrupt end.   

Opting to bowl first, the hosts struck early with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis coming together to dismantle India’s top order. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma all fell cheaply, leaving the visitors in tatters at 32 for 4 within the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma offered lone resistance, producing a spirited 68 off 37 balls, while Harshit Rana supported him with 35 off 33. The pair added a fighting 56-run stand for the sixth wicket before India were eventually bowled out for just 125. Hazlewood’s superb figures of 3 for 13 in four overs stood out, while Ellis and Xavier Bartlett picked up 2 wickets apiece. Marcus Stoinis had one wicket to his name.

In reply, Australia’s openers set the tone with an aggressive start. Skipper Mitchell Marsh smashed 46 runs , while Travis Head scored 28 runs of 15 balls after a ruthless bowling display. The duo put on 57 runs for the opening wicket.  Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Travis Head, with Tilak Verma taking an excellent catch near the boundary line. The mystery spinner also dismissed Tim David for just 1 run, while Marsh was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah nearly pulled off an hattrick after dismising Mitchell Owen and Matt Short of tyhe last two balls of the 12th over. However Stoinis ensured that the team crossed teh finished line with ease.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match...

'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match...

'I Think When We Had...': Jemimah Rodrigues Felt Team India Had Immense Self-Belief During IND W Vs...

'I Think When We Had...': Jemimah Rodrigues Felt Team India Had Immense Self-Belief During IND W Vs...

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0...

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Josh Hazlewood Shines As Australia Beat India By 4 Wickets At MCG, Take 1-0...

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Felt Australia Were Not Sharp Enough

IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Felt Australia Were Not Sharp Enough

Funny Scenes! Tim David & Varun Chakravarthy Share Hilarious Standoff Moment During IND Vs AUS 2nd...

Funny Scenes! Tim David & Varun Chakravarthy Share Hilarious Standoff Moment During IND Vs AUS 2nd...