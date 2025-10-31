 Raw Reactions! Hugs, Tears Of Joy & Jemimah Rodrigues Trademark Celebration, India Women's Team Celebrate Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video
The players in the dugout rushed onto the field, wrapping Jemimah in tearful hugs and jubilant embraces. The air was electric with joy, pride, and relief as the team celebrated one of their greatest triumphs ever.

Image: BCCI/X

It was a night of pure ecstasy at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30 as the Women in Blue scripted one of the most memorable chapters in Indian cricket history. The fans went ecstatic after India pulled off a record-breaking chase against Australia to storm into the World Cup final, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127.

As soon as the winning run was scored, emotions spilled over.

The BCCI captured these heartwarming scenes in a video shared on social media, showcasing the unfiltered emotions that followed the historic victory. From players overcome with tears to the crowd chanting Jemimah’s name, the celebration was a true reflection of national pride.

'I Was Quoting Scripture From Bible': Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues Credits Jesus Christ For Her Fight...
IND W vs AUS W 2nd Semifinal: Jemimah Rodrigues Hugs Parents After Helping India Reach Women's World...
Another video showed the young star walking back to the dressing room, greeted by her emotional teammates after toppling the mighty Australian side with an innings which will be remembered for years to come.

Jemimah battles her inner demons

India brought down Australia's eight years domination with Rodrigues becoming the second Indian to score a century in the Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals. During the post-match presentation, Jemimah opened up about her emotional struggles and credited her faith in God for helping her endure the difficult period. She said, "I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself. Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me."

