Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Josh Hazlewood’s fiery opening spell rocked India in the second T20I at the MCG, beginning with a nasty jolt to Shubman Gill. The first ball of the innings had Gill declared LBW, only for a review to overturn it. However, the relief turned into a concern after a bouncer by Hazlewood smashed into Gill’s helmet. The Australian made a quick check on the opener as the physio ran in for a concussion test.

After a brief pause, Gill resumed, but his composure seemed rattled. He managed just five before falling to Hazlewood, triggering a top-order collapse. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma followed in quick succession, leaving India reeling inside the power play. By the seventh over, half the side was gone, with only Abhishek Sharma holding firm.

Hazlewood’s pace and movment had India struggling at 92 for 5 after 13 overs, his three wickets and Nathan Ellis’s control tightening Australia’s grip as Axar Patel’s run-out added to the chaos.

India crumble against Australia bowling attack

India’s top order crumbled under Josh Hazlewood’s precision and pace in the second T20I against Australia at the MCG, before Abhishek Sharma’s fluent 68 lifted the visitors to a modest 125 all out.

Shubman Gill was the first to go, miscuing a lofted drive to mid-off where Mitchell Marsh made no mistake. Gill departed for 5 off 10, frustration evident as he walked back. Sanju Samson followed soon after, trapped plumb in front by Nathan Ellis, who got one to nip back sharply.

Suryakumar Yadav’s short stay ended with a faint edge to the keeper off another Hazlewood beauty, and Tilak Varma’s soft dismissal to short fine leg deepened India’s woes at 32 for 4.

Amid the wreckage, Abhishek played with composure and aggression, hammering a 37-ball 68 that included clean hitting. Partnering with all-rounder Harshit Rana, who contributed 35 off 33, the duo stitched together a vital 56-run stand for the sixth wicket. Hazlewood’s spell of 3 for 13 in four overs stood out as he dismantled India’s top order, supported well by Ellis.