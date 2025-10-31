 Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

After a brief pause, Gill resumed, but his composure seemed rattled. He managed just five before falling to Hazlewood, triggering a top-order collapse.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Josh Hazlewood’s fiery opening spell rocked India in the second T20I at the MCG, beginning with a nasty jolt to Shubman Gill. The first ball of the innings had Gill declared LBW, only for a review to overturn it. However, the relief turned into a concern after a bouncer by Hazlewood smashed into Gill’s helmet. The Australian made a quick check on the opener as the physio ran in for a concussion test.

After a brief pause, Gill resumed, but his composure seemed rattled. He managed just five before falling to Hazlewood, triggering a top-order collapse. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma followed in quick succession, leaving India reeling inside the power play. By the seventh over, half the side was gone, with only Abhishek Sharma holding firm.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armband & Observe One Minute Silence At MCG...
article-image

Hazlewood’s pace and movment had India struggling at 92 for 5 after 13 overs, his three wickets and Nathan Ellis’s control tightening Australia’s grip as Axar Patel’s run-out added to the chaos.

Read Also
Phenomenal! Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...
article-image

India crumble against Australia bowling attack

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
AISSEE 2025: Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
AISSEE 2025: Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
French National Assembly Narrowly Passes Far-Right National Rally’s Motion To End 1968 Migration Pact With Algeria
French National Assembly Narrowly Passes Far-Right National Rally’s Motion To End 1968 Migration Pact With Algeria
Sensex & Nifty End Week In the Red, Broad Sell-Off Hits Markets As Global Cues & Profit Booking Weigh On Investor Sentiment
Sensex & Nifty End Week In the Red, Broad Sell-Off Hits Markets As Global Cues & Profit Booking Weigh On Investor Sentiment

India’s top order crumbled under Josh Hazlewood’s precision and pace in the second T20I against Australia at the MCG, before Abhishek Sharma’s fluent 68 lifted the visitors to a modest 125 all out.

Shubman Gill was the first to go, miscuing a lofted drive to mid-off where Mitchell Marsh made no mistake. Gill departed for 5 off 10, frustration evident as he walked back. Sanju Samson followed soon after, trapped plumb in front by Nathan Ellis, who got one to nip back sharply.

Suryakumar Yadav’s short stay ended with a faint edge to the keeper off another Hazlewood beauty, and Tilak Varma’s soft dismissal to short fine leg deepened India’s woes at 32 for 4.

Amid the wreckage, Abhishek played with composure and aggression, hammering a 37-ball 68 that included clean hitting. Partnering with all-rounder Harshit Rana, who contributed 35 off 33, the duo stitched together a vital 56-run stand for the sixth wicket. Hazlewood’s spell of 3 for 13 in four overs stood out as he dismantled India’s top order, supported well by Ellis.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Watch: Josh Hazlewood Fiery Bouncer Strikes Shubman Gill On Helmet During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals The Song That Helped Her Through Hard Times

Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals The Song That Helped Her Through Hard Times

Phenomenal! Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...

Phenomenal! Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20...

Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS...

Hilarious Moment! Suryakumar Yadav's 'Aarti' Gesture After Losing Toss Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS...

World Cup Hero Jemimah Rodrigues' Childhood Pictures: 'Chotu Jemi' Always Dreamed Big

World Cup Hero Jemimah Rodrigues' Childhood Pictures: 'Chotu Jemi' Always Dreamed Big