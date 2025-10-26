'2-1, 2-1': Australian Fan Hilariously Teases Ravichandran Ashwin After IND vs AUS 3rd ODI; Video

Ravichandran Ashwin (L). | (Image Credits: X)

An Australian fan was seen teasing former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin after he saw him speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar following the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. With India had comprehensively won the third game but the series still going in Australia's favour as they won 2-1, he was seen teasing the ex-Indian off-spinner.

Australia had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series, winning by seven wickets in Perth and by two wickets in Adelaide. Nevertheless, they collapsed from 183-3 to 236 all out in Sydney. Later, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a partnership to savour as the 168-run stand ensured that the Men in Blue chased down 237 with nine wickets to spare.

Watch the below video:

"Rohit is looking a million dollars" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the third ODI in Sydney, Ashwin said improved fitness has allowed Rohit to bat for a long time and easily run between the wickets. Reflecting on Rohit's unbeaten 121, he stated:

"What stuck out with Rohit, that he looked proper fit and lean. That is why he is able to get those runs and get going. Even while running with Gill, he wanted a third run, but Gill refused. The quality of batting is always there, but if you are fit, you lose weight, you are able to feel light, and skill will take over. Rohit is looking a million dollars. He is looking all set and poised. He (Rohit) has been one of your best white-ball batters over the decade or so. I was always very confident that he and Virat would both make runs. Virat was not at his best, but still, he found a way to get those runs."

India and Australia will turn their focus to the T20I series, beginning on October 29.