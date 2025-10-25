'AI Is Getting Out Of Hand': Ravichandran Ashwin Seemingly Confirms Context Behind His 'Just Leave It' Post On X

Ravichandran Ashwin (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has seemingly confirmed what he meant by the cryptic 'Just leave it' post on his social media handle of X. By posting a picture of his famous leave during the 2022 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne, the 38-year-old responded to Grok's response by writing, 'AI is Getting out of hand.'

After India's defeat to Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23, Thursday, Ashwin posted a picture on X using renowned sports brand Nike's logo. He had changed the logo to India's tri-colour and altered the tag line from 'Just do it' to 'Just leave it'. The post sparked buzz among fans as it came hours after India's defeat to Australia and the tourists faced plenty of scrutiny.

Nevertheless, it was also three years to the day that India had secured a famous win over Pakistan in Melbourne. Although Virat Kohli's 82* headlined India's victory, Ashwin intelligently left the ball to go for a leg-side wide off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling when India needed 2 runs off 1 ball. With a user asking Grok the context, the AI tool wrote:

"Ashwin's post features a Nike swoosh in Indian flag colors with "Just Leave It" instead of "Just Do It." It came after India's 2-wicket loss to Australia in the 2nd ODI on Oct 23, 2025, where Virat Kohli scored a duck. Fans speculate it's a hint for Kohli to retire from international cricket, though Ashwin hasn't confirmed. Others see it as a nod to his 2022 T20 WC wide ball leave."

In response, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer wrote:

"AI is Getting out of hand."

Ravichandran Ashwin set to play in the Big Bash League this year

Meanwhile, Ashwin, who announced his retirement from IPL recently, will represent the Sydney Thunder in the 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

He is set to be available for the full tournament.