Scary Moment! Arthur Rinderknech Collapses On Court Mid-Match After Losing A Point Against Valentin Vacherot At Paris Masters 2025; Video

Image: TennisTV/Instagram

A worrying scene unfolded at the Paris Masters 2025 when French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech suddenly collapsed on court during his second-round clash against Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot. The incident occurred late in the deciding set, leaving players, officials, and spectators stunned as medical staff rushed to his aid.

Rinderknech, who had been battling fatigue throughout the match, went down immediately after losing a crucial point in the third set. Fortunately, after several tense minutes, he was able to sit up and eventually walked off the court with assistance, receiving a warm round of applause from the crowd.

Before the distressing moment, the match had been an intense battle. Rinderknech took the opening set 7-6 in a tiebreak, displaying strong serves and sharp groundstrokes. However, Vacherot fought back determinedly, taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to seal a hard-fought victory and progress to the next round.

Fans and fellow players expressed concern on social media, wishing Rinderknech a speedy recovery. This moment was a reminder of the physical toll that professional tennis can take, especially during long, grueling indoor tournaments like the Paris Masters. As the tournament continues, the focus now shifts to Rinderknech’s health, with hopes that the French star will make a full recovery and return to action soon.

'I Think We Need Some Help': Valentin Vacherot Laughs As Arthur Rinderknech Suffers From Cramps During Trophy Ceremony At Shanghai Masters; Video

In an unusual and lighthearted moment at the Shanghai Masters, Arthur Rinderknech experienced cramping during the trophy ceremony following his loss to cousin Valentin Vacherot in the final. The post-match ceremony, usually a moment of celebration, turned into a mix of concern and amusement as Rinderknech struggled to stay on his feet.

Seeing his cousin in discomfort, Vacherot couldn’t help but laugh and quipped, “I think we need some help, please.” The comment drew laughter from the crowd, easing the tension and turning the moment into a memorable spectacle for fans.

Despite the loss, Rinderknech’s valiant run to the final showcased his skill and determination on the court, while Vacherot’s victory marked a career highlight. The cramping incident, though unexpected, added a human and humorous touch to the tournament’s closing moments, reminding everyone that even elite athletes are not immune to the physical toll of competitive tennis.