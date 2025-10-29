'And He Rings His Final Bell...' Heartwarming Video Shows Bengaluru School Students Tributing 'Das Uncle' For His 38 Years Of Service | Instagram @amikutty_

In a touching moment that has warmed hearts across social media, Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru bid an emotional farewell to ‘Das Uncle’, the beloved staff member who has been ringing the school bell for an incredible 38 years.

A viral Instagram reel shared by user @Amikutty_ beautifully captured the poignant farewell as students and teachers gathered around to celebrate Das Uncle’s final day of duty. In the clip, he is seen ringing the bell one last time while the crowd cheers, claps, and showers him with gratitude, marking the end of an era for one of the school’s most cherished figures.

WATCH VIDEO:

The user wrote in their post, "After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell the man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence all part of the school’s heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell we celebrate him , Das uncle who made time itself feel familiar."

The emotional farewell video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and heartfelt comments from current students, alumni, and netizens alike. Many shared nostalgic memories and expressing gratitude for his years of service.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "just realised , thousands of das uncles rang their last bells across India .. unseen .. uncared for .. unsung !! congratulations .. you are definitely lucky."

While one user commented, "What a beautiful gesture by the school management and the children’s kudos to the efforts and definitely he will be remembering this moment every single day."

Another user commented, "The number of times I have troubled him to ring the bell! He was always so kind to me, never said a word and always handled my naughtiness with a smile. Feeling so overwhelmed to see him ring the bell one last time. Miss those good old days when the same man used to ring the bell for us."