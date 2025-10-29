 Tripura Achieves 100% WiFi Connectivity In Govt General Degree Colleges
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated WiFi facilities in 11 more government general degree colleges, completing 100% connectivity across all such institutions. The ₹12.32 crore project aims to boost digital education. The CM also announced ₹5,000 aid for all college students to buy mobile phones under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated WiFi facilities in 11 government general degree colleges, giving a major fillip in digital education.

With this, every general degree college in the state is now equipped with WiFi, officials said, adding that plans are underway to extend the facility to five polytechnic institutes as well.

About The Project

The first phase of the project, launched in October last year, connected 19 colleges with a 100 Mbps backbone network.

The newly inaugurated second phase covers the remaining 11 colleges, each with around 20 wireless access points to ensure seamless campus-wide coverage.

With an investment of Rs 12.32 crore, the project provides reliable internet access to students, faculty, and staff, marking a major step toward transforming higher education in the state.

Speaking at the programme, the CM said the initiative not only bridges the digital divide, but also encourages collaboration, innovation, and digital literacy among students.

Saha emphasised that the move symbolises the state's vision of integrating technology and education.

Speaking to the reports, Saha said the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to college students to buy mobile phones under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY).

"Earlier, only final-year students of government general degree colleges were eligible for the assistance. Now, first- and second-year students will also be covered. This will certainly boost digital education," Saha said.

Saha added the state government has given land to Bharti Airtel to set up a data centre on the outskirts of Agartala which will invest Rs 200 crore to implement the project.

Finance and IT minister Pranajit Singha Roy, higher education minister Kishor Barman and industries and IT secretary Kiran Gitte were also present at the programme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

