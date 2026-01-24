MP Police SI And Subedar Provisional Answer Key 2026 Issued; Here's How To Raise Objections

MP Police SI and Subedar Recruitment 2026 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police SI and Subedar Answer Key 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the MP Police Sub Inspector and Subedar Answer Key 2026 on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. The answer key contains all question papers used throughout the examination session and is only provisional in nature. Applicants who took the state-wide recruitment exam from January 16 to January 21, 2026, can download the preliminary answer key and individual response sheet PDFs.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Police SI and Subedar positions administered by the Police Department in the state of MP.

MP Police SI and Subedar Answer Key 2026: How to download and raise an objection?

To download the answer key and raise the objection, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Online Question / Answer Objection link - Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test -2025" link.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test -2025: Dated: 23/01/2026' link.

Step 4: Next, click on Objection Tracker Login and enter the information, such as application number, TAC Code, DOB, and Captcha code.

Step 5: Now, the answer key and response sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Raise objections on specific questions and keep the acknowledgement receipt for future use.

Direct link to raise the objection

MP Police SI and Subedar Provisional Answer Key 2026: Objection window

MPESB permits applicants to compare their marked answers to the official responses and obtain the response sheet PDF by logging in with their application number and date of birth or password.

Those who uncover flaws in any question or response can lodge objections online between January 23 and January 26, 2026. Each objection must follow the protocol outlined on the MPESB portal, and the board will review all submissions before posting the final answer key.

After reviewing the objections submitted by the candidates, the MPESB will issue the final answer key, on which the subsequent phases of the selection procedure will be carried out.