HPBOSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today At 10:30 AM | File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 results for 2024 online today. Students can see and download their results by going to the official website, hpbose.org and logging in with their roll number. The board has scheduled a press conference today to publicly announce the results. Following the press conference, the result link will be activated, allowing students to view their scores on the board's official website, hpbose.org. The results are scheduled to be declared at around 10:30 am.

Over 90,000 applicants from across the state took the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exam and are awaiting their results. To check HP Class 10th Result, simply your roll number is required as a login.

Read Also HPBOSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Revised: New Schedule Announced

This year's class 10 board exams were held in pen and paper format from March 2 to March 18, for around one lakh students.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Board results via website?

-Visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.

-Look for the 'Results' option on the homepage.

-Click on the 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024' link.

-Enter your roll number and any other required information in the areas given.

-Submit the information, and your results will appear on the screen.

Re-valuation Process



If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 10 results, they can request that their response scripts be re-checked or re-evaluated. Students who fail to pass the HPBOSE Class 10 test will have to take compartment exams. The specifics of rechecking and compartment exams will be revealed at the same time as the HPBOSE Class 10 results.

HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023

According to HPBOSE figures from last year, the pass rate for the HP BOSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was 89.7%.