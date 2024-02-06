HPBOSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Revised: New Schedule Announced

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has once again revised the date sheet for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision comes after a previous schedule was announced towards the end of last month. The revised date sheet indicates a shift in the commencement dates for both classes.
Revised Exam Dates:
Classes 12 board exams will now commence from March 1, 2024 to March 28, 2024.
Class 10 board exams will start from March 2, 2024 to March 21, 2024.
Both classes will have a single exam session starting at 8:45 am and concluding at noon.
The official notification from HPBOSE emphasizes that these changes are made in the interest of the students. It states, “Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows.”
Class 10 Exam Schedule:
March 2: Mathematics
March 5: Social Science
March 7: Hindi
March 11: Instrumental Music
March 12: Computer Science
March 13: Home Science
March 14: Arts-A, Commerce, Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber, Private Security
March 16: English
March 18: Financial Literacy
March 19: Science and Technology
March 21: Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
Class 12 Exam Schedule:
March 1: English
March 2: Music (Hindustani Vocal, Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
March 4: Political Science
March 5: Financial Literacy (NSE)
March 6: Business Studies, Chemistry
March 7: Sanskrit
March 9: Sociology
March 11: Accountancy and Physics
March 12: History
March 13: Psychology
March 14: Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)
March 15: Biology
March 16: Hindi, Urdu
March 18: Geography
March 19: Philosophy
March 20: Mathematics
March 21: Fine Arts [Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)]
March 22: Dance (Kathak/Bharat Natyam)
March 23: Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science (Informatics Practices), Agriculture (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), BFSI (Banking, Finance Services and Insurance)(NSQF), Apparels, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Beauty and Wellness (NSQF), Electronics and Hardware (NSQF), Plumber (NSQF)
March 26: Economics
March 27: French
March 28: Public Administration
As students prepare for the upcoming board exams, it is essential to stay updated on official HPBOSE website for any further.