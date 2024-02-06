HPBOSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet Revised: New Schedule Announced

FP Photo/ Representative Image

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has once again revised the date sheet for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision comes after a previous schedule was announced towards the end of last month. The revised date sheet indicates a shift in the commencement dates for both classes.

Revised Exam Dates:

Classes 12 board exams will now commence from March 1, 2024 to March 28, 2024.

Class 10 board exams will start from March 2, 2024 to March 21, 2024.

Both classes will have a single exam session starting at 8:45 am and concluding at noon.

The official notification from HPBOSE emphasizes that these changes are made in the interest of the students. It states, “Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows.”

Class 10 Exam Schedule:

March 2: Mathematics

March 5: Social Science

March 7: Hindi

March 11: Instrumental Music

March 12: Computer Science

March 13: Home Science

March 14: Arts-A, Commerce, Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber, Private Security

March 16: English

March 18: Financial Literacy

March 19: Science and Technology

March 21: Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

Class 12 Exam Schedule:

March 1: English

March 2: Music (Hindustani Vocal, Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

March 4: Political Science

March 5: Financial Literacy (NSE)

March 6: Business Studies, Chemistry

March 7: Sanskrit

March 9: Sociology

March 11: Accountancy and Physics

March 12: History

March 13: Psychology

March 14: Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)

March 15: Biology

March 16: Hindi, Urdu

March 18: Geography

March 19: Philosophy

March 20: Mathematics

March 21: Fine Arts [Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)]

March 22: Dance (Kathak/Bharat Natyam)

March 23: Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science (Informatics Practices), Agriculture (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), BFSI (Banking, Finance Services and Insurance)(NSQF), Apparels, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Beauty and Wellness (NSQF), Electronics and Hardware (NSQF), Plumber (NSQF)

March 26: Economics

March 27: French

March 28: Public Administration

As students prepare for the upcoming board exams, it is essential to stay updated on official HPBOSE website for any further.