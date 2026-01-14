 UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: Notification For 202 Vacancies Out At upanganwadibharti.in; Here's How To Apply
UP Anganwadi (ICDS Firozabad) has released a notification for 202 Anganwadi Worker vacancies for female candidates on upanganwadibharti.in. Applications are open from January 14 to February 2, 2026. Eligible candidates must be local residents, aged 18–35 years, and have a Class 12 pass. Selection will be merit-based, with salaries up to ₹8,000 per month.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026 Notification | upanganwadibharti.in

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: The official notification for 202 positions in Anganwadi Worker has been released by the UP Anganwadi (ICDS Firozabad) on the official website of UP Anganwadi at upanganwadibharti.in. As per the official notification, only females can apply for these positions. The registration for the recruitment has started on 14th January 2026 and will end on February 2, 2026.

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The category-wise breakdown is as follows:

1. Unreserved: 132

2. Other Backward Class: 39

3. Scheduled Caste: 31

Note: Under the UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026, appointed candidates will receive a monthly honorarium according to their designated role, with Anganwadi Workers entitled to a remuneration of up to ₹8,000 per month as per the state commission norms.

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: Eligibility details

Candidates must be permanent residents of the concerned ward in urban areas or the village panchayat in rural areas where the vacancy is announced. Applicants should have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination. As per the eligibility norms, the minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 35 years as on January 1, 2026, with no age relaxation applicable for any category, including SC, ST, OBC, or General candidates.

Read the official notification here

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Anganwadi portal at upanganwadibharti.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab.

Step 3: After this, fill out the necessary details such as mobile number, email ID, and other details.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to log in to the portal using the registered mobile number and finish the application form by providing all other required details.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment (if necessary), and then submit.

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for the Anganwadi Worker post will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with the preparation of a merit list. This merit list will be based on the marks obtained in post-graduation. Candidates shortlisted through the merit list will then be called for document verification, followed by a medical examination to confirm their fitness for the role.

