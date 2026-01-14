 UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 173 Positions Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
UCO Bank has opened applications for 173 Generalist and Specialist Officer posts under SO Recruitment 2026. The registration window is open from January 13 to February 2, 2026, at uco.bank.in. Selection will involve an online exam and interview-related stages. Application fees are ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD and ₹800 for others, with a service bond of ₹2 lakh.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026 | uco.bank.in

UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: UCO Bank is accepting applications for Generalist and Specialist Officer positions. Eligible individuals can apply online at UCO Bank's official website, uco.bank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 173 positions within the business. The registration procedure began on January 13 and will end on February 2, 2026.

UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹800 for others. Payment can be done via Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, or UPI by giving the information requested on the page.

UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will include an online written examination, screening, group discussion, interview, or any other method determined by the bank.

The merit list for selection will be generated in descending order based on the results received in the online written examination, group discussion, and/or interview.

UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCO Bank at uco.bank.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the 'Career' option and then 'Recruitment Opportunities.'

Step 3: Next, under the 'RECRUITMENT OF GENERALIST AND SPECIALIST OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS 2026-27 Advertisement No. HO/HRM/RECR/2025-26/COM-04,' click on the 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE.'

Step 4: Now, finish the registration process and then the login page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the accurate login credentials and then submit.

Step 6: Fill out all the accurate information, upload the necessary documents, make the payment and then submit.

UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Probation and Service Bond

Under the service bond conditions, candidates appointed to JMGS-I will be on a two-year probation period and will be required to execute a bond of ₹2 lakh, committing to a minimum service period of two years. For MMGS-II, the probation period will be one year, while the bond amount remains ₹2 lakh, along with a mandatory minimum service period of two years.

