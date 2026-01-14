 NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14

NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14

NBEMS has released the FET 2025 notification, with online registration starting on January 14, 2026, from 5 PM at natboard.edu.in. The application window closes on March 3, 2026. The computer-based exam will be held on March 14, 2026, for admission to NBEMS fellowship courses, and results are expected by April 14, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
NBEMS FET Notification 2025 | natboard.edu.in

NBEMS FET Notification 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2025. According to the announcement issued today, January 14, 2026, the online registration process for FET 2025 will begin today at 5 p.m. Eligible applicants can apply for the exam by going to the official website of the NAT Board at natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Important dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the complete schedule for the FET 2025 examination along with the official notification. The information bulletin and online application process will begin on January 14, 2026, from 5:00 PM onwards. Candidates can submit their application forms until March 3, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. The FET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2026, and the results are expected to be declared by April 14, 2026.

NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show
Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri To Replace Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh In Laughter Chefs 3; Here's The List Of Contestants Quitting Bharti Singh's Hosted Show

Aspirants must consult the Information Bulletin, which will be published on the NBEMS website, to determine qualifying criteria, test patterns, and other data. It is critical to carefully read the advisory before applying to ensure that all requirements are completed.

Read the official notification here

Read Also
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 Out At ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here
article-image

NBEMS FET Notification 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NAT board at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the FET 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, fill out the details such as personal, academic, and contact information as required.

Step 4: Next, upload the required scanned certificates/documents, make the payment and then submit the application.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for the FET exam

About the FET exam

FET 2025 is held for admission to several fellowship courses offered by NBEMS. The exam will be administered in computer-based mode at several examination centres around the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union...
'India Moving Towards Knowledge-Based Economy; Major Curriculum Reforms Planned In NITs': Union...
CPI Protests Andhra Pradesh Government's PPP Policy On Medical Colleges
CPI Protests Andhra Pradesh Government's PPP Policy On Medical Colleges
NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14
NBEMS FET Notification 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 5 PM; Exam On March 14
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid...
'Minimum ₹10,000 To Be Paid To Part-Time Teachers,' Says Tamil Nadu Education Minister Amid...
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years
Goa Govt Introduces Bill To Raise Class 1 Admission Age To 6 Years