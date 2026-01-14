Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 Out At ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Uttarakhand UBSE Datesheet 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has issued the exam timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 in 2026. Students preparing to take the Uttarakhand Board exam can view the subject-specific dates on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Schools will hold practical tests between January 16 and February 15, 2026, at the students' schools or specified sites. Candidates preparing for the 2026 board examinations must arrive 30 minutes before the exam begins. The board added that details about the admit card would be provided later.
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026
The datesheet are as follows:
1. February 23, 2026
Hindustani Music (Melodic), Typing (English or Hindi)
2. February 24, 2026
Hindi
3. February 27, 2026
Mathematics
4. February 28, 2026
Home Science, Urdu, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion)
5. March 7, 2026
Science
6. March 9, 2026
Punjabi, Bengali, English
7. March 11, 2026
Social Science
8. March 12, 2026
Urdu
9. March 14, 2026
English
10. March 16, 2026
Sanskrit
11. March 17, 2026
Ranjan Kala, Business Element, Ledger Account and Accountancy, Agriculture
12. March 18, 2026
Information Technology
13. March 23, 2026
Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion)
Uttarakhand UBSE Datesheet 2026: How to download the timetable?
To download the class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand board datesheet, applicants need to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Examination Scheme’ section.
Step 3: After this, click on the ‘High School and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2026’ link.
Step 4: Now, a PDF file will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download the class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand board datesheet and take a printout of the same for further reference.
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026
The schedule are as follows:
1. February 21, 2026
Drawing and Painting
2. February 23, 2026
Hindi, Agriculture Hindi
3. February 24, 2026
Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music
4. February 25, 2026
Biology
5. February 26, 2026
Economics
6. February 28, 2026
Psychology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology (Third Paper – Part I), Agricultural Zoology, Sociology, Mathematics
7. March 6, 2026
Political Science, Physics, Agro Botany (Second Question Paper – Part I), Agriculture Economics
8. March 7, 2026
Commercial Trades
9. March 9, 2026
Sociology, Chemistry, Agricultural Engineering (Fourth Paper – Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (Ninth Paper)
10. March 10, 2026
Military Science, Computer Science
11. March 11, 2026
English
12. March 12, 2026
Geography, Accountancy, Geology, Agricultural Mathematics & Primary Statistics (Fifth Paper – Part I), Agricultural Chemistry (Tenth Paper – Part II)
13. March 14, 2026
Home Science
14. March 16, 2026
History, Business Studies
15. March 18, 2026
English
16. March 20, 2026
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 and 12 Datesheet 2026: Passing criteria
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) requires students of both Class 10 and Class 12 to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the board examinations. This passing criterion applies separately to theory and practical or internal assessment components, wherever applicable.