Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 Out At ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet 2026 | ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand UBSE Datesheet 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has issued the exam timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 in 2026. Students preparing to take the Uttarakhand Board exam can view the subject-specific dates on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Schools will hold practical tests between January 16 and February 15, 2026, at the students' schools or specified sites. Candidates preparing for the 2026 board examinations must arrive 30 minutes before the exam begins. The board added that details about the admit card would be provided later.

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026

The datesheet are as follows:

1. February 23, 2026

Hindustani Music (Melodic), Typing (English or Hindi)

2. February 24, 2026

Hindi

3. February 27, 2026

Mathematics

4. February 28, 2026

Home Science, Urdu, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion)

5. March 7, 2026

Science

6. March 9, 2026

Punjabi, Bengali, English

7. March 11, 2026

Social Science

8. March 12, 2026

Urdu

9. March 14, 2026

English

10. March 16, 2026

Sanskrit

11. March 17, 2026

Ranjan Kala, Business Element, Ledger Account and Accountancy, Agriculture

12. March 18, 2026

Information Technology

13. March 23, 2026

Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion)

Uttarakhand UBSE Datesheet 2026: How to download the timetable?

To download the class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand board datesheet, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Examination Scheme’ section.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘High School and Intermediate Examination Scheme 2026’ link.

Step 4: Now, a PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand board datesheet and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026

The schedule are as follows:

1. February 21, 2026

Drawing and Painting

2. February 23, 2026

Hindi, Agriculture Hindi

3. February 24, 2026

Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music

4. February 25, 2026

Biology

5. February 26, 2026

Economics

6. February 28, 2026

Psychology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology (Third Paper – Part I), Agricultural Zoology, Sociology, Mathematics

7. March 6, 2026

Political Science, Physics, Agro Botany (Second Question Paper – Part I), Agriculture Economics

8. March 7, 2026

Commercial Trades

9. March 9, 2026

Sociology, Chemistry, Agricultural Engineering (Fourth Paper – Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (Ninth Paper)

10. March 10, 2026

Military Science, Computer Science

11. March 11, 2026

English

12. March 12, 2026

Geography, Accountancy, Geology, Agricultural Mathematics & Primary Statistics (Fifth Paper – Part I), Agricultural Chemistry (Tenth Paper – Part II)

13. March 14, 2026

Home Science

14. March 16, 2026

History, Business Studies

15. March 18, 2026

English

16. March 20, 2026

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 and 12 Datesheet 2026: Passing criteria

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) requires students of both Class 10 and Class 12 to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the board examinations. This passing criterion applies separately to theory and practical or internal assessment components, wherever applicable.