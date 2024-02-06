 CBSE Board Exam 2024: Admit Card Released at cbse.gov.in
Download your CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam admit cards from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card released | CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board theory exams scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024. Students appearing in these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website. Below are the steps to download the admit card:

Exam Schedule:

CBSE Class 10 board exams: February 15 to March 13, 2024.

CBSE Class 12 board exams: February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Steps to Download CBSE Board Exams 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official CBSE website.

Navigate to the school portal section on the homepage.

Choose the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 admit card link.

Enter your login details, including user ID and password.

Download the admit card.

The admit card contains crucial information such as roll numbers, examination center names, and reporting times. Additionally, it includes important instructions for students to follow on the day of the exam.

Scoring System Modification:

Starting this year, CBSE has implemented a significant change in the scoring system for Class 10 and 12 board exams. The board will no longer provide overall divisions, distinctions, or aggregate scores. In cases where students take more than five subjects, the selection of the five subjects for consideration will be the responsibility of the admitting institution or employers. This move aims to reduce the pressure on students by eliminating merit lists and discouraging unhealthy competition. 

As the exam dates approach, students are urged to promptly download their admit cards and familiarize themselves with the revised scoring system.

