CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Card Release: Key Details

Representational Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 in 2024. According to media sources, the release is anticipated this week. Once the hall tickets for CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th exams are out, they can be accessed on the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10th board exams are scheduled to commence on February 15 and conclude on March 13, 2024. Similarly, the Class 12th board examination is set to commence on February 15 and conclude on April 2, 2024. Both the 10th and 12th board exams will be held in a single shift, running from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm each day.

Important things to check:

The CBSE board exam admit card includes the roll number, date of birth, exam name, candidate's name, mother's name, father/guardian's name, exam center name, category, admit card ID, and exam subjects. Upon downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully review all the provided information and promptly report any discrepancies to their school authorities or the board to rectify them before the exams.

How to download:

Go to the official website of CBSE Board, cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link on the home page where Pariksha Sangam is written.

A new page will open and you will have to click on the school link.

After this click on Pre Exam Activities link.

Later click on CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter login details and click on submit.

Your CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download Admit Card and Download Page.

Save it for future reference.

Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

The CBSE has recently suggested a major overhaul of the academic framework for secondary and higher secondary education. One proposed change involves expanding the number of subjects in the 10th-grade syllabus. Additionally, the board is contemplating altering the passing criteria for class 10 and 12 students.

Reports indicate that the board is considering requiring higher secondary students to study two language subjects, including at least one native Indian language.