CBSE Class 9 Book Now Has Chapters On Dating & Relationships: Explains 'Ghosting' And 'Catfishing'

A class 9 value education textbook has captured the attention of the internet, thanks to a viral post by a user named Khushi. The textbook, with a chapter dedicated to the intricacies of 'Dating and Relationships (Understanding yourself and the other person),' features lessons that are far from the traditional academic subjects.

In a progressive step taken by the CBSE, it has introduced Value Education books for class 9 students. These chapters are entirely dedicated to discussing the nuances of dating and relationships and also explain popular dating terms like 'ghosting', 'catfishing', and ‘cyber bullying' explained. Topics like crushes and ''special'' friendships are also explained through simple stories and examples.

Pictures from the book were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @nashpatee. ''9th class textbooks nowadays,'' the tweet read.

Internet users were surprised with the book and praised CBSE for incorporating important chapters that apply to the modern world.



Amidst the buzz, Tinder India chimed in with a witty suggestion that perhaps there should also be a chapter on navigating breakups. This humorous intervention by the popular dating app added to the amusement. “Next chapter: how to deal with breakups,” Tinder wrote.



The inclusion of these topics in a school syllabus has sparked amusement and intrigue among social media users. Many reminisced about their school days, which were dominated by the conventional trio of maths, physics, and chemistry, noting the stark contrast with today's more varied curriculum.



The exact educational board responsible for this innovative content remains unknown but as per the user is recommended by CBSE and nonetheless, the discussion it has generated is undeniable.

A user wrote ''Send me the book I need to read the whole chapter," while another commented, ''We weren't allowed to even be friends with boys back then. This is gr8.''

''This is honestly great. The real growth in the Indian Education System everyone wants to see.'' A fifth said, ''I think it's a good thing, I just hope the teachers are teaching these things and not brushing it off like the reproduction chaps.," another user said.