CBSE Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Exams Begin From Feb 15, Check Important Details

CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card to be released soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams are scheduled for February 15, 2024. The board will release the Class 12 and 10 admit Cards around the end of January 2024 on cbse.gov.in, their official website.

While the board roll numbers list has already been shared with the schools, however the admit card has not been released yet. Following the past trends, the admit card are expected to be out in the last week of January. The admit card will have details of date sheet of the subject opted by the students.

CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2024:

The CBSE board plans to release the admit cards for both regular and private candidates in February 2024. If you’re a regular candidate, your school will also provide you with the admit card, or else you can download it.

How to Download CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Cards:

Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Choose the “Pariksha Sangam” option.

Click on “Continue.”

Select the “Schools” option.

Click on “Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2024.”

Fill in your credentials.

Download the admit card.

Print it out and laminate it for safekeeping.

Important Information on Admit Card 2024:

Name of the Student: (Your full name registered with the board).

Roll Number: (A unique identification number assigned to you for the examination).

Name of the Examination: (CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024).

Father’s Name: (Your father’s full name).

Mother’s Name: (Your mother’s full name).

School Name: (The name of the school you’re enrolled in).

Centre Name: (The name of the examination center where you’ll be taking the exams).

Centre Code: (Specific code assigned to your examination center).

Name and Address of the Examination Centre: (The full address of the place where you’ll be taking your exams).

Subjects and Codes: (List of the subjects you’ll be examined on, along with their respective codes).

Examination Dates: (Specific dates for each subject’s examination).

Guidelines/Instructions: (Important instructions and guidelines to follow during the examination. Make sure to read carefully).