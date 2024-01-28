CBSE Exam 2024: Avoid Doing These Things Before Exam

By: Siksha M | January 28, 2024
With the exam season approaching sooner than ever, here is a list of things students should avoice doing a day before the exam.
Avoiding Arrangement: It is important for the students to arrange their exam day necessities like clothes, books, etc in order to reach the exam venue on time.
No Sleep: It is necessary that the students get a proper sleep a night before the exam and don't stay up late.
Learning New Topics: Students should avoid learning new topic a day befor e the exam to avoid confusion.
Too Much Stress: Students should try not to stress about their exam and appear for the paper with confidence.
Eating Junk: Eating too much junk food a day before the exam can cause the student to fall sick.
