5 Proven Time Management Tips For CBSE Exams 2024

By: Siksha M | January 28, 2024
With the CBSE 2024 exams just around the corner, students often find it hard to manage their study time and be able to dedicate time for each subject. Here are some tips for the students to manage their study time.
Make a timetable for every week and switch the subject pattern everytime to not get bored and be able to focus.
Dedicate certain amount of hours to study everyday and stick to the plan.
Do not procastinate when it comes to doing the task marked on your timetable.
Make sure enough time is given to the subjects you need to work more in and at the same time other subjects are not leftout.
