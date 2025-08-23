 Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur
The student, identified as Santosh Kushwaha, returned home around 9 am after attending tuition in Ishanagar and went to a room upstairs, his grandfather, Panchu Kushwaha, told reporters. When he did not come for lunch, his family members went to his room, but were shocked to find him hanging, he added.

Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide After Returning Home From Tuition In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A Class 11 student aged 18 allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Gehvara village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The student, identified as Santosh Kushwaha, returned home around 9 am after attending tuition in Ishanagar and went to a room upstairs, his grandfather, Panchu Kushwaha, told reporters.

When he did not come for lunch, his family members went to his room, but were shocked to find him hanging, he added.

The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Prabhu Dayal, assistant sub-inspector at the district hospital police outpost, said the case of suicide has been referred to the Ishanagar police station for investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

