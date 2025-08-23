 Class 2 Girl Locked Overnight In Odisha School, Head Stuck In Grill During Escape Attempt; Principal Suspended
HomeEducationClass 2 Girl Locked Overnight In Odisha School, Head Stuck In Grill During Escape Attempt; Principal Suspended

Class 2 Girl Locked Overnight In Odisha School, Head Stuck In Grill During Escape Attempt; Principal Suspended

An 8-year-old Class 2 student in Odisha’s Keonjhar district was accidentally locked inside her classroom overnight. She was found with her head stuck in a window grill while trying to escape and was rescued by villagers the next morning. The headmaster has been suspended for negligence, and an official inquiry is underway.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Villagers rescue an 8-year-old girl from a classroom window grill at a government school in Keonjhar, Odisha, after she was locked inside overnight. The incident has sparked outrage and led to the suspension of the school’s headmaster. | Image: X

A shocking case of negligence at a government-run school in Odisha’s Keonjhar district has led to the suspension of a headmaster after a Class 2 girl student was found locked inside her classroom overnight, with her head stuck in a window grill in a desperate attempt to escape.

The incident took place at the Government Upper Primary School in Anjar, under Banspal block. The 8-year-old girl, identified as Jyotsna Dehuri, had reportedly fallen asleep on a bench and was accidentally locked inside the classroom after school hours on Thursday.

The preliminary inquiry conducted by the District Education Officer revealed that a few Class 8 students were instructed to lock the school building at 4 PM, as per the PTI report.

Her family raised an alarm after she failed to return home, and a frantic overnight search ensued. Early Friday morning, villagers found her crying for help with her head stuck between the iron grills of a classroom window. They managed to bend the grill and free the girl, who was then rushed to a local hospital. Her condition is now reported to be stable.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the state, especially after a video of the rescue went viral on social media, prompting demands for accountability.

Responding to public anger, the Keonjhar district administration swiftly suspended Headmaster Gourahari Mahanta for negligence of duty. The Banspal Block Education Officer issued the suspension order following directions from Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh. A detailed inquiry has been launched.

Officials from the School and Mass Education Department have confirmed that Jyotsna is safe and recovering, and that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, as reported by the PTI.

