 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 30
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 30

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On August 30

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Specialist Officer (SO) Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download it from ibps.in between August 22–30.

article-image
SBI SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: The IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates who plan to take the preliminary exam on the IBPS website, ibps.in.

The organization's 1007 Specialist Officer positions will be filled by this hiring campaign.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Registration process: July 1 to July 21, 2025

Admit card availability: August 22 to August 30, 2025

Preliminary examination: August 30, 2025

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the admit card

Following the instructions below, candidates who wish to take the preliminary exam can download their hall pass:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear when you click "submit."

Step 5: Download and review the admit card.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam details

Total questions: 150

Maximum marks: 125

Duration: 2 hours

Candidates must receive the minimal cut-off scores, which will be determined by IBPS, in order to pass each of the three examinations. A sufficient number of applicants will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination in each category, as determined by IBPS based on prerequisites.

Interested applicants should visit the IBPS official website for additional information.

