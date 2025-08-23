BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today; Last Chance To Apply NOW At rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 | rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF, will close the application process for Constable (Tradesman) positions on August 23, 2025. Those who wish to apply for the position can do so directly at rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF's official website.

This hiring campaign will fill 3588 positions.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have completed Class 10 or its equivalent from an accredited board in order to be considered for the position.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of the online application deadline.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For UR, EWS, and OBC candidates:

Examination fee: Rs. 100

CSC service charges: Rs. 50

GST (18% on service charges) applicable

Payment mode: Credit/Debit card or Net banking

Exempted from fees:

Women candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC)

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

BSF serving personnel

Ex-servicemen

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to rectt.bsf.gov.in, the BSF's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 apply online link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Exam details

Mode of Exam:

The written exam will be conducted either through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or using OMR-based answer sheets at designated examination centres.

OMR Sheet Guidelines:

Candidates must carefully fill all required fields such as Name, Roll Number, Sex, Category, Question Booklet series code, and Name of Trade.

Rejection Criteria:

OMR answer sheets will be rejected if any required fields/ovals are left blank or incorrectly filled.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Hiring process

Physical Standard Test (PST):

Candidates must meet the prescribed height, weight, and chest measurement standards.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Candidates will undergo running and other physical tasks to test their endurance and fitness.

Written Exam:

An objective-type test to assess candidates’ knowledge and aptitude.

Documentation:

Verification of original documents, certificates, and eligibility proof.

Trade Test:

Practical test to evaluate the specific trade skills of candidates (if applicable).

Medical Examination (DME/RME):

Detailed medical check-up to ensure candidates meet the required health standards.