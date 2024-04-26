KTET 2024: Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Registration Window Extended Till May 2 | Photo credit: Pixabay

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) online registration period was extended by Pareeksha Bhavan Kerala on Friday, April 26 to May 2. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at ktet.kerala.gov.in, the official website. The dates of the KTET 2024 April exam are June 22 and 23.



May 4–May 7 is when the application correction service will be open, and starting on June 3, registered candidates can download their hall passes.

The exam will be administered using pen and paper. The exam lasts for 150 minutes and is worth 150 marks. For every right response, candidates will receive one mark; incorrect responses will not result in a deduction of points. Depending on the category, each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions.

Application Fees



In order to complete the registration process, students in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a charge of Rs. 500, while applicants in the SC, ST, and PWD categories must pay Rs. 250 as application fees.

Exam Pattern

In KTET, categories 1, 2, 3, and 4 are tested. courses 1 through 5 are covered by category 1, courses 6 through 8 by category 2, classes 8 through 10 by category 3, and language teachers of Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Hindi (up to upper primary level) by category 4. Category 4 also includes physical education and specialist teachers.

How to apply?

-Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

-After swiping down, select the link that says "New registration for April 2024."

-Click the "New Registration" option, choose the category you wish to apply for, and fill out the form with your name, birthdate, and other information.

-Upload the required files. Next, double-check the information, save, and submit.

-Save the application form to your files for later use.