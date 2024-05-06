CISCE 2024: Bangalore Students Adrita Tripathi, Mythili Iyer Shine In ICSE, ISC Results 2024

Adrita Tripathi and Mythili Iyer | Greenwood High School, Bangalore

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) results for the academic year 2023–24 on May 6, 2024. Over 2.5 lakh students took the CISCE Examination for classes 10 and 12 this year. The class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 28, whereas the class 12 exams took place from February 12 to April 4.

Adrita Tripathi and Mythili Iyer, students at Greenwood High School, Bangalore, marked a milestone in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 2024 exam.



Tripathi scored 99.80% in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam, while Iyer scored 98.75% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam in 2024.



Feeling elated with her score, Tripathi expressed, "Class X is a great milestone in itself, and while I look forward to the upcoming years of my life, it feels very nice to have crossed this milestone."



Expressing her gratitude, she added, "Without the support of my parents, teachers, and friends, none of this would have been possible."

Meanwhile, Iyer also expressed excitement with her score and said, “I am thrilled that my hard work has paid off."



Crediting her parents for her achievement, she added, "I have to thank my parents for their support and motivation over the years."



Highlighting the mindset that helped her score better, Iyer shared, "What has helped me is my love for the subjects that I chose and not the pursuit of a rank or marks."