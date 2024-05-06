"Studying In Regional Language Helped Me…", Says 99.3% Scorer In ICSE 2024 Exam

Aiming for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, Swara Singhare from NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, scored 99.3 per cent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 2024 exams.

Singhare believed that learning in her regional language from her father, Vaibhav Singhare, helped her understand the basic concepts.

Her father, who serves as a police officer, helped her in subjects like physics and mathematics.

Sharing her perspective, "My father used to help me revise the concepts of math and physics. The best part of this revision session was that I did not have to look at those concepts again and remembered everything easily."

"I sacrificed a lot for the past 2 years and studied 18 hours a day," said Singhare as she discussed her study routine with The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

"I didn't want to take too much pressure during my exam so I started studying from the very start. I had a fixed routine, I dropped out of other extracurricular activities to focus on my studies, and I used to study even during lunch break at school."

Highlighting her reaction upon receiving the results, she said, "I was actually surprised with my marks in English, as I had expected a low score, but I managed to get 98 marks. For other subjects like math and biology, I was very confident in my ability to achieve a good score."

She further shared that scoring less marks in the preliminary exam did not deter her confidence, and she stayed motivated during her preparation and the exam period.