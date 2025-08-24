 Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

The gender clubs were first launched three years ago by the Gender and Policy Lab in collaboration with GCC, primarily to create awareness among Class 9 and 10 students on equality and inclusivity. Building on positive feedback, the programme is now being extended to Class 8, with long-term plans to gradually reach lower grades as well.

IANS
Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to give a fresh push to gender clubs functioning in its schools, with a four-day orientation programme for teachers and headmasters scheduled on August 28, 29 and September 3 and 4.

Mayor R. Priya will inaugurate the initiative, which is aimed at revamping and expanding the scope of gender sensitisation activities across city schools.

About The Gender Clubs

The gender clubs were first launched three years ago by the Gender and Policy Lab in collaboration with GCC, primarily to create awareness among Class 9 and 10 students on equality and inclusivity. Building on positive feedback, the programme is now being extended to Class 8, with long-term plans to gradually reach lower grades as well.

Currently, 130 middle schools and 81 high and higher secondary schools under GCC host active gender clubs.

“The idea is to institutionalise conversations on gender equality in classrooms. When children hear their teachers say, ‘girls and boys are equal’, they are likely to take that discussion back home and influence families,” explained M. Birathiviraj, Deputy Commissioner (revenue and finance, education).

Each school has one or two trained teachers overseeing the clubs, with weekly sessions held every Friday. The curriculum covers a range of topics, including breaking stereotypes, prevention of child abuse under the Pocso Act, menstrual hygiene, cybersecurity, and understanding good and bad touch.

Activities include group discussions, interactive lectures, and worksheets. Annual exhibitions allow students to showcase creative projects reflecting their learning.

Chennai’s clubs have also gained recognition for unique games such as Pudumarai Sammumurai and Samathuva Ilakku, which feature cards portraying unconventional gender roles like boys cooking or girls playing kabaddi.

Teachers also encourage students to critically examine advertisements that reinforce outdated roles, sparking lively debates on changing narratives.

The impact has already been visible. A teacher from Purasawalkam recalled how a girl, previously denied tuition classes unlike her brother, successfully convinced her parents to support her education.

In another instance, boys who once mocked peers for doing chores now willingly share responsibilities.

The Education Department monitors the clubs monthly, while Gender Lab consultants conduct annual reviews.

According to officials, the curriculum is constantly updated to stay relevant.

“These sessions are not part of examinations, so students attend without fear or pressure. Their enthusiasm shows that change is possible when education addresses social attitudes,” said an education officer from Royapuram.

