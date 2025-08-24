 Rajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State

Rajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State

According to the report, Rajasthan has 63,018 government schools with 5,26,162 classrooms. Of these, 86,934 were found to be completely dilapidated. The survey further showed that 5,667 schools were entirely unsafe for use. In terms of toilets, 17,109 were marked as dilapidated while 29,093 were repairable.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan HC Orders Closure Of Over 86,000 Dilapidated Classrooms In Govt Schools Across State | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: In a significant order, the Rajasthan High Court has barred the use of more than 86,000 dilapidated classrooms in government schools across the state, directing that the rooms be locked and children not be allowed to enter them.

Order Passed

A bench of Justices Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Ashok Kumar Jain passed the order on Friday in the wake of a government survey conducted in the aftermath of the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident in July in which seven students died and eight were injured.

According to the report, Rajasthan has 63,018 government schools with 5,26,162 classrooms. Of these, 86,934 were found to be completely dilapidated. The survey further showed that 5,667 schools were entirely unsafe for use. In terms of toilets, 17,109 were marked as dilapidated while 29,093 were repairable.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Read Also
JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2025: PET/PST Results Out At jkssb.nic.in; Details Here
article-image

The court also asked the state to make suitable alternative arrangements so that studies of affected students are not hampered.

The findings are part of a preliminary survey conducted by teachers following the Jhalawar school tragedy.

In another incident days later, one student died and two others were injured when the main gate of a school collapsed in Jaisalmer.

The court has now sought a technical verification report from engineers, with the matter listed for September 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit

Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Date To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Date To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Local Bank Officers Posts...

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Local Bank Officers Posts...

Arunachal Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Student Dies, Three Injured In Fire At Papikrung Government...

Arunachal Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Student Dies, Three Injured In Fire At Papikrung Government...