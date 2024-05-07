CLAT 2025 To Be Held On December 1, 2024; Official Notice Inside

CLAT 2025 To Be Held On December 1, Official Notice Inside | Representational Image

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2025 test dates. The CLAT 2025 will take place on December 1, 2024. The test will take place in a single shift from 2 to 4 p.m.

Candidates can find the official notification for Common Law Admission Test test dates on CLAT's official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Official Notice

The official announcement says that the Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the "Consortium") at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 resolved that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 should be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. More information on the syllabus, application, and counselling process will be provided shortly.

How to register for CLAT 2025?

-Visit CLAT's official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

-Click on the CLAT 2025 registration link on the home page.

-Enter your registration information and click submit.

-Once registered, log in to your account.

-Fill out the application form and pay the application cost.

-Click submit to download the page.

-Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

Syllabus

The exam is conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format, with candidates answering questions about English, Current Affairs and GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Mathematics for the UG course, as well as Constitutional Law and other law subjects such as Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR.

What is CLAT exam?

The Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, is a national-level law entrance exam administered by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) programmes. The exam is held for admission to 24 NLUs for undergraduate courses and 21 NLUs for postgraduate degrees.