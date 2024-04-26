CBSE May Hold Board Exams Twice A Year From 2025-26

Representative Image | File

According to PTI, the Ministry of Education has indicated that the CBSE may consider holding biannual board exams starting in the academic year 2025–2026 in an effort to lessen stress and give students more opportunities. However, there are currently no plans to implement a semester system.

The board is currently figuring out how to modify the CBSE academic calendar in order to accommodate a second round of board exams without having an effect on the undergraduate admissions timeline.

The ministry has requested that the CBSE work on organising the logistics of holding twice-yearly board exams. The principals of the schools will be consulted next month as the board works out the details, the source told PTI.

Board exams will be held twice a year in accordance with the Ministry of Education's New Curriculum Framework (NCF) to give students ample time and opportunity to perform well and retain the highest score.

PTI obtained access to the document, which recommended several changes to the CBSE curriculum, including two board exams per year.

"To guarantee that students have adequate time and opportunity to perform well, board exams will be offered at least twice a year. Following that, students who feel prepared can take a board exam covering the subjects they have finished. The best score will also be permitted to be kept by them," it said.