CUET UG 2024: City Intimation Slip OUT; Check Steps To Download | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate 2024 (CUET UG) on May 6. The exam city information is provided on the CUET UG 2024 intimation slip to help students with their travel plans.

Exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG is the link to download the notification slip for students who applied to take the CUET 2024 examinations between May 15 and May 18.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024



By providing their application number and birthdate on the appropriate page, candidates can receive an admit card. The admit cards for the CUET UG 2024 will be released roughly three days before to the test dates. It is strongly advised that students do not use the city notification slip as their admit card.

Read Also Delhi University Starts Registration For PG Courses, Seats To Be Assigned As Per CUET PG Scores

How to download the CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip?

-Navigate to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, the official website.

-Click the website's "City Intimation" link.

-After entering your application number and birthdate, click "Next."

-The CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

-For future reference, it is advised that candidates download and print a copy of the intimation slip.

CUET UG Exam 2024



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the CUET (UG) - 2024 in pen and paper format to around 13.48 lakh applicants in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside of India, between May 15 and May 24.

Except for Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and General Test, which have a 60-minute duration, exams for all courses will last 45 minutes.